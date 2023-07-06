Check out this 'shared reality' entertainment venue coming to North Texas

The new facility is only the second-ever “shared reality” venue to be built in the U.S., the company says.

THE COLONY, Texas — A new, immersive sports, entertainment and arts venue is coming to Grandscape in The Colony.

Cosm announced it will break ground and begin construction on its 65,000-square-foot public entertainment venue on Wednesday. The venue will be the company's second location – the first already being constructed in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, adjacent to Sofi Stadium and the Intuit Dome.

Cosm's facility at Grandscape will allow North Texans to enjoy "shared reality” experiences with venue programming consisting of art exhibitions, experiential content, and live sports and entertainment events, including NBA games and pay-per-view UFC events. The experience is brought to life through the venue's 87-foot diameter LED dome, an immersive hall, an outdoor deck, and CX System software.

Here is a peek at what the venue will look like:

Cosm was founded in 2020 by Dallas-based Mirasol Capital and both of its initial venues are being designed by Dallas-based architects HKS, the firm that also built AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cosm's facility in The Colony is set to open in Fall 2024.