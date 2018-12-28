F is for “frog,” if you listen to the Sesame Street “Alphabet Song,” but a clip from the long-running kids show floating around Twitter has some thinking of another F-word.

That’s right. People just can’t decide if Grover, a beloved blue monster who often waits tables at Charlie’s Restaurant, dropped an F-bomb on TV.

The clip in question shows Grover talking excitedly to Rosita, a bilingual turquoise monster, about a camera. What’s not exactly clear to the ears of the internet is whether Grover thinks moving the camera is “a f***ing excellent idea.”

the new Yanni v. Laurel? -- some people swear they hear Grover saying, "that's a f**king excellent idea."



i'm one of those people and i can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/b3OdPpvtYn — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 27, 2018

The odds are against those with their minds in the gutter on this one. The other side of the argument, and almost assuredly what the script would prove true, is that Grover tells Rosita that moving the camera “sounds like a great idea.”

For the record, this unbiased writer hears whichever he tries to hear – including a rather emphatic F-bomb.

Many Twitter users had the same joke in reference to the viral clip: Maybe the expletive is in play since Sesame Street now airs on HBO – a network that’s no stranger to F-words or other graphic adult content.

What else did you expect when Sesame Street moved to @HBO 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QOoEwFvXkO — Mona 👸🏽 (@Shopaholic_918) December 28, 2018

i mean oh ya, let's not forget that famous HBO redlight show, Sesame Street, loves the fact that they're on private cable and can allow their muppets to curse as much as they want since there's no censors. Oh wait. #Grover — Chaos! Chaos! (@gloriaboboria) December 28, 2018

Sesame Street made the move to HBO in 2015 after nearly a half-century on PBS.

Alas, despite the creative liberty that may come with an HBO contract, Sesame Street is not likely to bombard kids’ ears with profanity. As the New Yorker wrote in January, the move “has not harmed the institution.” The Los Angeles Times wrote that the union was “an obvious win-win for both parties."

Sesame Street still runs new episodes on PBS, months after their debut on HBO.

© 2018 WFAA