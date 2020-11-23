Thanksgiving leftovers turned into easy to make comfort food

For more visit LowCountryQuisine.com
Chef Jolie’s Turkey Pot Pie Recipe
INGREDIENTS
4 Tbsp unsalted butter
1 ½ c celery, chopped
4 Tbsp yellow onions, chopped
1 ½ c carrots, blanched
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
1 c white one
6 Tbsp all purpose flour
4 c turkey stock
2 c whole milk
2 c turkey, shredded (white and dark meat)
1 c frozen peas (optional)
2-9 inch pie crust, thawed and unbaked
1 egg whisked with one tablespoon of water
A Dab A Do Ya!, to taste
METHOD
Filling
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray an 8x8 casserole dish with non-stick spray.
- Preheat a medium saucepan on medium-high heat for 3 mins.
- Add butter, celery, onions, carrots, and A Dab A Do Ya! to taste. Sauté until celery and onions start to soften, about 5 mins.
- Next, add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1-2 mins. Be careful not to burn the garlic.
- Add white wine and reduce by half, about 2 mins.
- Whisk in flour and continue whisking for 5-7 mins.
- Then slowly whisk in the turkey stock. Simmer for 3-4 mins. then add milk. Continue whisking until well incorporated. (Add peas if desired).
- Finally, add shredded turkey and finish with a bit more A Dab A Do Ya! to taste.
Crust
- Sprinkle flour on a clean surface and on a rolling pin.
- One at a time, take the thawed pie crust from the aluminum tin, fold it together creating a ball and sprinkle lightly with flour.
- Next, using the rolling pin, roll the dough out into a 9” square.
- Repeat for the second pie crust.
- Line the prepared casserole dish with one of the pie crusts and fill with the turkey filling.
- Next, lie the second pie crust on top of the filling. Using a knife, cut four slits into the top pie crust to allow steam to escape while baking.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
- Uncover and brush with egg wash. Bake uncovered for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Let sit for 5 mins. before enjoying!