x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Television

Thanksgiving leftovers turned into easy to make comfort food

Thanksgiving leftover tips

For more visit LowCountryQuisine.com

Chef Jolie’s Turkey Pot Pie Recipe 

INGREDIENTS

 4 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 ½ c                  celery, chopped

4 Tbsp               yellow onions, chopped

1 ½ c                  carrots, blanched

1 Tbsp               garlic, minced

1 c                      white one

6 Tbsp                all purpose flour

4 c                      turkey stock

2 c                      whole milk

2 c                      turkey, shredded (white and dark meat)

1 c                      frozen peas (optional)

2-9 inch pie crust, thawed and unbaked

1                         egg whisked with one tablespoon of water

A Dab A Do Ya!, to taste

METHOD

Filling

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray an 8x8 casserole dish with non-stick spray.
  2. Preheat a medium saucepan on medium-high heat for 3 mins.
  3. Add butter, celery, onions, carrots, and A Dab A Do Ya! to taste.  Sauté until celery and onions start to soften, about 5 mins.
  4. Next, add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1-2 mins. Be careful not to burn the garlic.
  5. Add white wine and reduce by half, about 2 mins.
  6. Whisk in flour and continue whisking for 5-7 mins.
  7. Then slowly whisk in the turkey stock.  Simmer for 3-4 mins. then add milk. Continue whisking until well incorporated. (Add peas if desired).
  8. Finally, add shredded turkey and finish with a bit more A Dab A Do Ya! to taste.

Crust

  1. Sprinkle flour on a clean surface and on a rolling pin.
  2. One at a time, take the thawed pie crust from the aluminum tin, fold it together creating a ball and sprinkle lightly with flour.
  3. Next, using the rolling pin, roll the dough out into a 9” square.
  4. Repeat for the second pie crust.
  5. Line the prepared casserole dish with one of the pie crusts and fill with the turkey filling.
  6. Next, lie the second pie crust on top of the filling.  Using a knife, cut four slits into the top pie crust to allow steam to escape while baking.
  7. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
  8. Uncover and brush with egg wash. Bake uncovered for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown.  Let sit for 5 mins. before enjoying!