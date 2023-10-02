Rescan your TV to get a clearer signal of the Texas Rangers' Wild Card Series matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on WFAA

If you're planning to watch the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays on ABC this week, be sure to rescan your TV – because WFAA now has a new, more powerful signal.

DALLAS — After a roller coaster of a season filled with offensive outbursts, blockbuster trades and gut-wrenching slumps, it's now confirmed: The Texas Rangers are heading to the playoffs!

Stating on Tuesday, the Rangers will face off with the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-three Wild Card series for the right to play the Baltimore Orioles in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

All three potential games between the Rangers and Rays will be played at Tampa Bay's Tropicana Field on Tuesday, Wednesday and (possibly) Thursday. No matter how long the series will last is, all three games are expected to be broadcast on WFAA (ABC).

Here's the series' full schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, 2:08 p.m. CT (WFAA)

Tuesday, 2:08 p.m. CT (WFAA) Game 2: Wednesday, 2:08 p.m. CT (WFAA)

Wednesday, 2:08 p.m. CT (WFAA) Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, 2:08 p.m. CT (WFAA)

(The one wrinkle to the schedule would happen if the National League's Philadelphia-Miami series only goes two games, and the Rangers-Rays series goes three games, then Game 3 of Rangers-Rays will move to 7:08 p.m. CT on ESPN.)

Even better? Not only can fans here in North Texas expect to watch the Rangers' opening playoff series here on WFAA, but we've also made sure that those tuning into the game via antennas will get as crisp a broadcast feed of WFAA as possible.

WFAA recently boosted its tower signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region.

The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television yourself – to guarantee you're getting our crispiest broadcast possible.

We also have a step-by-step description on this process – and explanation of the technology behind it – for you to follow along with right here.

And, as ever, know that we've got you covered if it's Rangers-related content you seek! You can check out more of WFAA's Rangers coverage right here.