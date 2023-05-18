How to rescan your TV and get a clearer signal for the Dallas Stars games against the Vegas Golden Knights on WFAA

If you're planning to watch the Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights on ABC, be sure to rescan your TV – because WFAA now has a new, more powerful signal.

Dallas went undefeated against Vegas in the regular season (3-0; two shootout wins), but playoff hockey is different. It should be a phenomenal series.

It's a series you'll want to keep track of!

The Dallas Stars have only raised the Stanley Cup once in 1999. Near misses came in 1981, 1991, 2000 and 2020. Since that illustrious 1999 championship, the Stars have advanced to the Western Conference Final four times:

2000: Lost in Stanley Cup Final

2008: Lost in Western Conference Final

2020: Lost in Stanley Cup Final (COVID-19 "bubble" playoff)

2023: TBD

And not only can fans here in North Texas catch the game on WFAA, but we've also made sure that those who plan on tuning into the game by usinng antennas will get as crisp a broadcast feed of WFAA as possible.

WFAA recently boosted its tower signal strength to ensure better-quality reception for our viewers throughout the North Texas region.

The video at the top of this article provides an easy walkthrough on how you can rescan your television yourself – to guarantee you're getting our crispiest broadcast possible.

We also have a step-by-step description on this process – and explanation of the technology behind it – for you to follow along with right here.

And, as ever, know that we've got you covered if it's Stars-related content you seek!