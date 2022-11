This segment is sponsored by Grandscape.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Nfm is in the heart of Grandscape in The Colony.

It opened in 2015, laying the groundwork for this dining, retail, and entertainment destination.

Once complete, Grandscape will stretch across more than 400 acres and feature more than 3.9 million square feet of retail.

It's well on its way and Jane got an update on the progress earlier this week.