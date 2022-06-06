With the prices of just about everything on the rise, going solar might sound like an expensive undertaking. In reality, there are many reasons why it just may be more affordable than you may have thought – Good Faith Energy is here to explain why and how solar could save you in a pinch when the grid goes down.
For more information, visit GoodFaithEnergy.com.
What you need to know about going solar
This segment is sponsored by Good Faith Energy.
With the prices of just about everything on the rise, going solar might sound like an expensive undertaking. In reality, there are many reasons why it just may be more affordable than you may have thought – Good Faith Energy is here to explain why and how solar could save you in a pinch when the grid goes down.