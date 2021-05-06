Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Police officer never thought his braided hair would interfere with his ability to do his job
Dallas police ask for public's help in search for critically missing 57-year-old man
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Warming temps through the weekend. Rain possible on Mother's Day.
Warming trend the rest of this week
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Pfizer and BioNTech to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes
NFL offering vaccines, discounts and Super Bowl LVI ticket giveaways for the vaccinated
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Stop AAPI Hate releases new data on hate incidents during COVID pandemic
Police officer never thought his braided hair would interfere with his ability to do his job
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
73°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Education
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
Warning signs of a stroke
American Stroke Association
stroke.org
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow