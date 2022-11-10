Veterans Day deals

It's Veteran's Day! In honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses are saying thank you with free meals, discounts and more.
This veterans day at all consolidated restaurant operations locations, veterans get a free entrée up to a certain dollar amount with proof of military service.
Restaurants include Cantina Laredo, III Forks, Silver Fox, Lucky’s, and El Chico.
Visit CantinaLaredo.com for more information about their locations in Frisco and Addison.