This segment is sponsored by Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Veterans are being treated to a free meal this veterans day at Snuffer’s!

Snuffer's invites all veterans and active military members to enjoy a burger or a sandwich on the house.

This offer is valid at any of the 9 DFW Snuffer's locations, for dine-in only.

Veterans and active military members just need to bring a photo ID.