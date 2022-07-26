x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Good Morning Texas

Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: LifeSavers Foundation

This segment is sponsored by Veritex Community Bank.

More Videos

In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" Spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit whose mission is to bridge the gap in healthcare for women and children in underserved neighborhoods.

For more information, go to lifesaversfoundation.org.

Paid Advertisement