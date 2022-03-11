Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: Foster Kids Charity

This segment is sponsored by Veritex Community Bank.

In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit that strives to make sure every child in the foster care system has their basic, personal needs met.

This is accomplished by providing foster children in Texas with basic emergency items: food, clothes, hygienic products, school supplies and more.

Foster Kids Charity needs your support this holiday season.

The non-profit supports 167 foster families and foster teens who lives independently, here in DFW and is taking donations to provide each with a gift card of $100 for holiday food or a turkey dinner.

Foster Kids Charity's 9th annual Christmas party for 125 foster children will take place on December 17.

The non-profit is asking for funds for food, entertainment, and toys for children ages 2-18 years old.