Untraditional Thanksgiving recipes

Vegan Thanksgiving meals

Braised Kale Greens & Vegetables

Ingredients:

1 lb kale, pre-cut & cleaned bag

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 red onion, chopped

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/2 tsp ground oregano

Tony Charchere Creole Seasoning

32 oz vegetable stock

Crushed red pepper flakes

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp pepper

Directions:

1. Wash and dry kale from pre-cut and cleaned bag before use.

2. In a pot, heat 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Add in red onions and garlic and cook down for about 3 minutes. Add roma tomatoes to the pot and cook down until tomatoes begin to break down. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Add in pre-cut kale handfuls at a time. Mix together a few handfuls of kale to the vegetables and stir together. Add oregano, Tony Charchere Creole Seasoning and crushed red pepper flakes to the pot and stir in. Season to your desired flavor.

4. Once the kale and vegetables are combined, add in more handfuls of kale and begin to stir in until the whole bag is finished. You should have a thick mixture. Slowly pour in the vegetable stock and stir in until it just about covers the kale. Turn the heat down to low.

5. Simmer for about 15 - 20 minutes. Taste and check the seasoning level. Adjust by adding in more Tony Charchere Creole Seasoning and crushed red pepper flakes to your desired flavor. They will be ready when they are fork tender and have lost their bright green color to a deep green. Just like how your grandma used to make it. Dairy and meat free but still packed with flavor!

Vegan Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups potatoes, diced large

1 cup carrots, diced large

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

dash of cayenne (optional)

1 16 oz. box elbow macaroni

1 8 oz Daiya Cheddar Style Shreds (Whole Foods Market)

1 8 oz VioLife Cheddar Shreds,100% Vegan (Whole Foods Market)

1 8 oz 365 Everyday Value Whole Foods Market Cheddar Cheese Shreds

1 32 oz unsweetened original almond milk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to broil (high).

2. Boil the potatoes and carrots until soft.

3. Cook elbow macaroni as the directions suggest on the box. Drain and set aside in a glass baking dish.

4. Blend potatoes, carrots, water, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, nutritional yeast, onion power and garlic powder together on high in a blender until the cheese is extremely smooth.

5. In a pot, pour in the cheese sauce from the blender.

6. Start with one bag of shredded cheese at a time and pour into the pot simultaneously while adding in increments of almond milk and whisk together until each bag is dissolved. This process should take about 10-15 minutes with the total of 3 bags from the ingredients list.

7. Once cheese is finished, pour into the dish of elbow macaroni and mix until everything is incorporated. Use a little bit of almond milk to reconstitute, if needed.

8. Bake on broil for about 8-10 minutes.

9. Serve immediately.

Deconstructed Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

2 large fresh ripe peaches, sliced

2 tbsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground allspice

1 tsp ground clove

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 lemon, fresh

Directions:

1. Cut peaches into slices and put into a mixing bowl. Squeeze in lemon and mix together.

2. Put all of the remaining ingredients into the mixing bowl.

4. Pour mixture into a baking dish or cast- iron skillet.

5. Bake on broil for 5-7 minutes or until you see caramelization happening.