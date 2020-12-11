Trimmed down Thanksgiving recipe

Christy Rost's Orange-Glazed Roasted Cornish Game Hens

Orange-Glazed Roasted Cornish Game Hens recipe:

Ingredients:

2 Cornish game hens, about 1 pound each, thawed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ teaspoon dried sage, divided

2 sprigs fresh sage, rinsed

2 small wedges sweet onion, peeled

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup Grand Marnier or other orange-flavor liqueur

½ cup chicken stock or broth

½ cup orange marmalade

Zest of 1 orange

Juice of 1 orange

1 orange, rinsed and thinly sliced, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Rinse the inside of the game hens and dry them with paper towel. Season the inside of each with kosher salt and half of the dried sage. Insert a wedge of onion and one sprig of fresh sage, tie the legs together with string, and tuck the wing tips under the hens.

Lightly brush the skin with a small amount of olive oil, and season the skin with kosher salt and black pepper.

Preheat a large skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Sear the bottom of the hens several minutes until the skin has browned; then sear the sides and top until brown, about 8 -10 minutes total. Transfer the hens to a roasting pan and set it aside.

Deglaze the pan with Grand Marnier, scraping brown bits from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Add chicken stock, orange marmalade, orange zest, and freshly squeezed orange juice. Stir, bring the mixture to a boil, and cook until the liquid has reduced by half and the sauce thickens.

Brush some of the orange glaze over the hens, cover them with foil, and roast 60-65 minutes until the meat is done. Brush them every 15 minutes with additional orange glaze, reserving some of the glaze for a final garnish just before serving.