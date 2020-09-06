Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Watch live: George Floyd funeral service in Houston
Authorities issue AMBER Alert in search for 3-month-old girl missing from Gainesville
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
WATCH LIVE: It’s June and it's snowing in Colorado, because of course it is
NYC enjoying warm weather and open streets
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Should the Dallas Cowboys use more QB sneaks with Dak Prescott?
Dale Hansen sits down with Chris Woodward of the Texas Rangers
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Watch live: George Floyd funeral service in Houston
‘I can’t breathe!’ | Video released from 2019 death of Austin-area black man in deputies’ custody
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
93°
Dallas, TX »
Vote Now
Radar
Coronavirus
Crime
Wednesday's Child
Verify
Inside Texas Politics
Right on the Money
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
programs
What you need to know about travel during COVID-19
Travel during COVID-19
travel.lisell.com
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow