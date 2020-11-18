Transforming lives with food

Chef Katie Dixon shares her Holiday Salsa recipe

Holiday Salsa Recipe

Ingredients:

1/4 cup apple cider

2 tsp lime juice

Zest of a small orange

1/2 red onion, roughly chopped

1 jalapeño, stem removed or 1/4 cup pickled jalapeño

1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves

2–3 tbsp honey (start with 2, add more as needed)

1/2 tsp salt

12 oz fresh cranberries

2 Granny Smith Green Apples, cored and sliced apple slices, pita chips, or tortilla chips, for serving.

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except for the cranberries, apple cider, honey and apples, in your food processor.

Pulse until mostly chopped into small (1/4″-1/2″) pieces.

Add the cranberries and again pulse until roughly chopped.

Add the sliced Apples and pulse until there are no pieces bigger than 1/4″ in diameter. Add and mix in the honey and apple cider.

Serve with sliced apple, pita chips, or tortilla chips.