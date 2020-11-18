Transforming lives with food

Holiday Salsa Recipe
Ingredients:
1/4 cup apple cider
2 tsp lime juice
Zest of a small orange
1/2 red onion, roughly chopped
1 jalapeño, stem removed or 1/4 cup pickled jalapeño
1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves
2–3 tbsp honey (start with 2, add more as needed)
1/2 tsp salt
12 oz fresh cranberries
2 Granny Smith Green Apples, cored and sliced apple slices, pita chips, or tortilla chips, for serving.
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except for the cranberries, apple cider, honey and apples, in your food processor.
Pulse until mostly chopped into small (1/4″-1/2″) pieces.
Add the cranberries and again pulse until roughly chopped.
Add the sliced Apples and pulse until there are no pieces bigger than 1/4″ in diameter. Add and mix in the honey and apple cider.
Serve with sliced apple, pita chips, or tortilla chips.
