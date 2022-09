This segment is sponsored by Mint Dentistry.

Example video title will go here for this video

Here's a startling statistic... According to USA Today, nearly one in three Americans have not been to the dentist since before the pandemic, and many others haven’t been in several years.

We have all kinds of excuses, including money, but true wealth is good health, and the importance of good basic oral care can catch things early before it takes an even bigger bite out of your wallet.