The holidays are a great time of year -- but can also bring about a variety of harmful situations for the furry members of the family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Sudden, unexpected trips to the pet ER during the holidays can be stressful and upsetting for everyone in the household.

Dr. Tannetje Crocker from the veterinary emergency group in Fort Worth shares some tips to try and prevent you from making any emergency visits this year.