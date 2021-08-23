Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Here are the North Texas school districts requiring masks
How to get the kids back to a regular sleep schedule
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Nothing but heat this week
Summer heat continues: What to expect for the week ahead
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Cowboys have bungled backup QB but still have a chance to get it right
WFAA announces 2021 Friday Night Football Schedule
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Most workplaces in viral text do mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, including CDC and Pfizer
Biden remarks after FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
94°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Back to School
Vote Now
Right on the Money
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Coronavirus
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Good Morning Texas
Tips on finding a mentor
Finding a mentor
lifeunfilteredwithalexa.com
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow