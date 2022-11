This segment is sponsored by Waymo.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year!

With all the parties and family gatherings ahead, two organizations want you to tie one on for safety.

The red ribbon campaign is a promise to plan and designate a sober driver, so everyone gets home safe.

Paige recently stopped by the Waymo Lancaster Facility to learn more about the partnership between Waymo and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.