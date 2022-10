Most recently you've probably seen them on the hit Netflix game show The Floor is Lava, but these 3 brothers made their first big splash on America’s got Talent.

The Virzi Triplets, Alex, Mitchell, and Sean, sit down with Hannah and Jane to talk about their upcoming show tonight at the House of Comedy in Plano

“The Tour is Lava” show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at TX.HouseofComedy.net.