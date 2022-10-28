x
The Rocky Horror Show at The Majestic Theatre this weekend

Celebrate Halloween weekend with the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show by Lyric Stage at The Majestic Theatre.

The rock-concert style show is a ridiculous tribute to the science fiction and horror movies from the past.

It tells the story of newly engaged couple Brad and Janet who get caught in a storm and seek shelter at the eerie mansion of mad scientist Dr. Frank-n-Furter.

Lyric Stage stopped by to give us a preview of the special performance.

Now we should point out this is night out for mom and dad – The show is rated R.

The show runs all weekend at the majestic.

Purchase your tickets for $28 LyricStage.org/Rocky or call 214.871.5000.

And costumes are encouraged!

