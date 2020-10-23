x
The perfect fall soup recipe

Chicken tortilla soup

Jolie’s Tortilla Soup Recipe 

10 servings

5-6    Boneless, skinless chicken thighs trimmed and cleaned.

3 Tbsp   A Dab A Do Ya!

2 Tbsp   Ground Cumin

½ cup   Vegetable oil

Cayenne Pepper, to taste

1-14.5 oz can     Diced Tomatoes

1-14.5 oz can     Crushed Tomatoes

½ Yellow Onion, large chop

1 Tbsp        Minced Garlic

6 liters    Chicken Stock

3 bunches    Cilantro, chopped

2 Ripe Avocados, diced

1 Fresh Lime

1 cup   Monterey Jack Cheese, Shredded

6 Corn Tortillas, cut into strips and fried

Preheat large stock pot on medium high heat for 2 minutes and add ½ of the vegetable oil

Drizzle chicken with the remaining oil and season with A Dab A Do Ya! and ground cumin

Sear chicken for about 2 mins on both sides

Then add chicken stock, crushed and diced tomatoes

Next, add onion, garlic and all of the cilantro except 1 cup

Season with to taste with more A Dab A Do Ya!, cumin and finally cayenne pepper

Bring the soup to a rolling boil for about 10 mins and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer and stir occasionally for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until the chicken starts to shred.

Stir in fresh lime juice.

To serve add the following evenly to medium bowls, Monterey jack cheese, cilantro, avocado, and tortilla strips.

Finally, ladle the soup into each bowl and enjoy!

For more information visit Lowcountryquisine.com.