Chicken tortilla soup

Jolie’s Tortilla Soup Recipe

10 servings

5-6 Boneless, skinless chicken thighs trimmed and cleaned.

3 Tbsp A Dab A Do Ya!

2 Tbsp Ground Cumin

½ cup Vegetable oil

Cayenne Pepper, to taste

1-14.5 oz can Diced Tomatoes

1-14.5 oz can Crushed Tomatoes

½ Yellow Onion, large chop

1 Tbsp Minced Garlic

6 liters Chicken Stock

3 bunches Cilantro, chopped

2 Ripe Avocados, diced

1 Fresh Lime

1 cup Monterey Jack Cheese, Shredded

6 Corn Tortillas, cut into strips and fried

Preheat large stock pot on medium high heat for 2 minutes and add ½ of the vegetable oil

Drizzle chicken with the remaining oil and season with A Dab A Do Ya! and ground cumin

Sear chicken for about 2 mins on both sides

Then add chicken stock, crushed and diced tomatoes

Next, add onion, garlic and all of the cilantro except 1 cup

Season with to taste with more A Dab A Do Ya!, cumin and finally cayenne pepper

Bring the soup to a rolling boil for about 10 mins and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer and stir occasionally for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until the chicken starts to shred.

Stir in fresh lime juice.

To serve add the following evenly to medium bowls, Monterey jack cheese, cilantro, avocado, and tortilla strips.

Finally, ladle the soup into each bowl and enjoy!