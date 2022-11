The Dallas foundation, the first community foundation in Texas, awarded the Pegasus prize to Seeds 2 STEM.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Last night a Dallas area nonprofit got a nice boost to help it make an even bigger impact in our community!

Branden Williams with Seeds 2 STEM along with Drexell Owusu from the Dallas Foundation talk about the award and what it means.

For more information, go to Seeds2STEM.net.