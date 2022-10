We've all met successful business owners and wondered how they got their start. Cortney Gumbleton isn't wondering, she's asking female entrepreneurs that and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

We've all met and seen a successful business owner and wondered how they got their start.

Cortney Gumbleton isn't just wondering, she's asking female entrepreneurs that and a whole lot more in her podcast called, the found-hers club.

She stopped by to share what she's learned from the women she's talked to.