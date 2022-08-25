The Care Van - an immunization outreach program

This segment is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVID and Monkeypox vaccinations have dominated the conversation in many communities, while other routine childhood immunizations, like polio, diphtheria and flu shots, have largely fallen off the radar.

Recently, Sheena Payne, director for community affairs at blue cross and blue shield of Texas and executive director of the caring foundation of Texas talked with Hannah about the importance of catching up on any delayed immunizations during national immunization awareness month.