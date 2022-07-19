x
The backstory of a BBQ sauce flavored brew

The Fort Worth–based brewery that brought us Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer is hitting the sauce again... literally. Martin House Brewing Company introduced us to a new strange brew, a barbecue sauce craft beer with spices, and it's called "Murph juice."

For more information, go to MartinHouseBrewing.com.

