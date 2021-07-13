Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Texas voting bill battle: House votes to 'send for' Democrats who flew to D.C.
Passenger bites attendant on American Airlines flight from DFW, airline says
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Seasonably hot and mainly dry over the next few days
Seasonably hot and mainly dry over the next few days.
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Roster: Three-quarters of US Olympians have college ties
Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Pressured by allies, Biden escalates fight for voting rights
Texas voting bill battle: House votes to 'send for' Democrats who flew to D.C.
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
87°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
AAPI Heritage Month
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Good Morning Texas
The art of the handwritten note
Handwritten note
readbetweenthelines.com
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow