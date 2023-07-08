Texas-Native and Challenger Justin Governale Chats About Latest Season “Naked and Afraid: Castaways”

DALLAS — For the first time ever, 9 competitors are left behind on a distant tropical island, far from civilization, with no maps or tools, where their only chance of survival is through their instincts – Sounds like the beginning of a horror film, doesn’t it? Well, that was the reality for these nine challengers – Texas Native and returning cast member Justin Governale joined us to get raw and real about his latest stint on “Naked and Afraid: Castaways”.