Texas Coca-Cola bottler pays it forward

This segment is sponsored by Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

This past month across the state of Texas, Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, the local Coca-Cola bottler, has been partnering with local nonprofits in every region it serves to organize family-friendly volunteer activities for the company's associates and their families.

Dr. Bridgett Forge from CCSWB and Giulliana Mazzi from Donate2Impact – the Dallas organization they partnered with for a clothing drive that provided new and gently used clothing to families in need across DFW.