Texas Coca-Cola Bottler Helps Collect Litter to Keep DFW Beautiful

This segment is sponsored by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

Let's talk trash... In Irving, more than 60,000 tons of garbage ends up in the city landfill. On average, residents throw away about 4 pounds a day.

But that's not even the worst part – Approximately 80 percent of that waste is potentially recyclable.

To combat the pile-up, Abraham Tueme, director of sustainability for arca continental Coca-Cola southwest beverages and Rick Hose with Keep Irving Beautiful share more about their joint community cleanup and canned food drive.

To get involved with the clean-up, go to CityofIrving.org.