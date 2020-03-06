Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
22-year-old woman killed, 3 others injured in sports bar shooting, Dallas police say
Health Check: How to deal with the trauma of racial injustice
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Spectacular rainbow clouds form over city
Very warm and mainly dry today.
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Dale Hansen Unplugged: 'I can't breathe'
Dale Hansen sits down with Chris Woodward of the Texas Rangers
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
US service sector shrinks in May for second month
22-year-old woman killed, 3 others injured in sports bar shooting, Dallas police say
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
88°
Dallas, TX »
Vote Now
Radar
Coronavirus
Crime
Wednesday's Child
Verify
Inside Texas Politics
Right on the Money
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
programs
Take a mental vacation
Take a mental vacation
andreamarcellus.com
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow