Chef Jolie shows us how to make delicious summertime recipes

Summertime recipes

RECIPES

PINA COLADA MIMOSAS (Yields 4 Servings)

INGREDIENTS

1 cup sugar

Pineapple wedge, for rimming glasses

1 cup pineapple juice

½ cup coconut rum

1 bottle champagne or sparkling wine

Pineapple slices, for garnish- optional

Maraschino cherries, for garnish-optional

METHOD

In a small dish, pour sugar. Rim flutes with pineapple wedges then dip in sugar. Pour 1/4 cup pineapple juice and 2 ounces coconut rum into each flute then top with champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with a pineapple slice and a maraschino cherry and serve.

SMOTHERED CHICKEN (Yields 8 servings)

INGREDIENTS

8 chicken legs and thighs-skin on

2 c all-purpose flour

1½ c vegetable oil

2 yellow onions sliced

Salt and Pepper to Taste

1 couple of dashes of A Dab A Do Ya! House Seasoning

4 c chicken stock

1 c white wine-optional

METHOD

Preheat a large cast iron skillet on medium heat for 5 minutes before adding vegetable oil. Heat oil to 350 degrees, this should take 5-7 minutes.



While the oil is heating, add flour and seasonings to a large bowl; mix well. Next, dredge the chicken pieces in the flour mixture and set aside. Do not, discard the flour.

Once the oil is hot, add the floured chicken and brown on both sides. Once browned, remove the chicken and set aside.

Next, carefully pour off ½ of the hot oil into separate heat safe container. Then add the onions to the skillet and sauté in the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper or your favorite seasonings. When the onions start to soften, sprinkle with some of the remaining flour mixture. Whisk constantly until flour becomes pecan brown in color.

Add optional white wine at this point if you’d like. Then slowly whisk in the chicken stock to make the gravy.

Finally, add the chicken back to the skillet, top with the onions and bring to a medium boil for 5 minutes or so then reduce to a simmer and cover. Every 15-20 minutes stir gravy and flip the occasionally.

Allow the chicken to simmer long enough to become very tender but not falling off the bone. The time duration will depend on the size of the chicken pieces that you use. Smaller pieces will take less time while larger pieces will take longer.



Served with steamed rice and enjoy!

5 INGREDIENT PEACH COBBLER (Yields 8 servings)

INGREDIENTS

1 stick unsalted butter

1 c Sugar

1 c Self-Rising Flour

1c whole milk

2 c Frozen Peaches

Optional- Cinnamon and Vanilla Ice Cream

METHOD

Melt butter on stove. In a medium mixing bowl, pour in flour and sugar and then whisk in milk. Mix well.

Then, pour melted butter into the flour mixture and whisk it all well together.

Butter a baking dish.



Rinse the peaches and pat dry. Pour the batter into the buttered baking dish. Place the peaches over the top of the batter, distributing evenly. Sprinkle peaches with a bit of cinnamon if you’d like!



Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour, or until golden and bubbly.