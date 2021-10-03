Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Rangers to welcome fans at 100% capacity for home opener in new Globe Life Field
How will the reopening of Texas impact local businesses financially?
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Storm Chances Late This Week
'Ice Volcano' forms amid freezing weather in New York
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Rangers to welcome fans at 100% capacity for home opener in new Globe Life Field
UT's 'Eyes of Texas History Committee' determines 'no racist intent' behind song
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Third stimulus check update: House gives final approval to COVID bill with $1,400 payments
House votes to send Senate amended relief bill to Biden for signature, becoming law
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
73°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Education
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
Spring fashion trends
Fashion trends
Neiman Marcus
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow