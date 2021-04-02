x
Traditional soul food

Braised greens and hot water cornbread

Learn more at TiffanyDerryConcepts.com.

Braised greens

2 bunches of Mustard, trimmed and washed

2 bunches Collard greens, trimmed and washed

1/4 pound salt pork, chopped

1 piece of smoked Ham hock

2 cups water

1 Tbsp. white sugar

1 TB chili flakes

1 TB kosher salt

2 TB chicken seasoning

1 Tbsp  apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp oil

 

  1. Lightly salt pork in a large stockpot for about 1 min. Add water ham hock and cook for 45 min minutes with lid( great time to peel and clean greens)

Add 

  1. greens to pot and if all greens don’t fit let cook for 2 minutes and it will cook down then add remainder
  2. Add chili flakes, salt, and creole seasoning. Cook, until greens are tender, will take about an hour.
  3. Adjust seasoning with vinegar
  4. I enjoy Picking meat from the bone and chopping it up. Add back to greens and adjust seasoning if need be.
  Enjoy with hot water cornbread.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hot Water Cornbread

 

1 ½ cups Cornmeal

½ cup flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup sugar

Dab butter

Boiling Hot water (about 1.5 cups)

¼ cup frying pan

 

  1. In a saute pan add oil and heat to medium
  2. Mix all dry ingredients then add hot water and stir. If too thick add a little more water.
  3. Form mixture and put in frying pan