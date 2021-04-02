Traditional soul food

Learn more at TiffanyDerryConcepts.com.
Braised greens
2 bunches of Mustard, trimmed and washed
2 bunches Collard greens, trimmed and washed
1/4 pound salt pork, chopped
1 piece of smoked Ham hock
2 cups water
1 Tbsp. white sugar
1 TB chili flakes
1 TB kosher salt
2 TB chicken seasoning
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp oil
- Lightly salt pork in a large stockpot for about 1 min. Add water ham hock and cook for 45 min minutes with lid( great time to peel and clean greens)
Add
- greens to pot and if all greens don’t fit let cook for 2 minutes and it will cook down then add remainder
- Add chili flakes, salt, and creole seasoning. Cook, until greens are tender, will take about an hour.
- Adjust seasoning with vinegar
- I enjoy Picking meat from the bone and chopping it up. Add back to greens and adjust seasoning if need be.
- Enjoy with hot water cornbread.
Hot Water Cornbread
1 ½ cups Cornmeal
½ cup flour
1 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
¼ cup sugar
Dab butter
Boiling Hot water (about 1.5 cups)
¼ cup frying pan
- In a saute pan add oil and heat to medium
- Mix all dry ingredients then add hot water and stir. If too thick add a little more water.
- Form mixture and put in frying pan