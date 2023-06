Tattoo artists with Pegasus Tattoo Studios joined us to share how they plan to not only leave a permanent mark on your skin, but on the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Today kicks off a special Pride Month Series – Every Friday in June we will be spotlighting a local LGBTQ+ small business owner who is on a mission to make the world a safer and more loving place through their art.

Tattoo artists with Pegasus Tattoo Studios joined us to share how they plan to not only leave a permanent mark on your skin, but on the world.