The expenses of being a new parent add up, so it can be tempting to penny pinch any chance you get, but there are some things you should be careful skimping on.

Example video title will go here for this video

The expenses of being a new parent really can add up, between hospital bills, formula and diapers, and so much more – you end up getting cleaned out.

It can be tempting to penny pinch any chance you get, but there are some things you should be careful skimping on.

Martha Maldonado from parkland health shares how to know if that second-hand car seat you've been shopping for is still going to be safe for your little ones.