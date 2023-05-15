x
Good Morning Texas

ReuNight for The Family Place Preview

Chef Junior Borges of Meridian shares his grandmother's yuca and coconut cake recipe and previews the menu at the 10th Annual ReuNight for The Family Place on May 18

DALLAS — familyplace.org

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 sticks of unsalted butter, melted

2 cup raw yuca, shredded

1/4 cup coconut flour

13/4 cup Coconut Milk

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400F. Prepare a baking dish by coating it with soft butter and sugar, line with a piece of parchment paper to ensure not sticking. Make sure all ingredients are at room temperature.

Warm the coconut milk. Mix eggs and sugar with immersion blender, slowly add the melted butter to emulsify, set aside. Combine and mix well, yuca, coconut flour and warm coconut milk, add egg mixture slowly and emulsify with the immersion blender. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes until the cake is nice and golden brown.

Let it cool down a bit, but it’s delicious warm. Enjoy.

