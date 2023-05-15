ReuNight for The Family Place Preview

Preheat your oven to 400F. Prepare a baking dish by coating it with soft butter and sugar, line with a piece of parchment paper to ensure not sticking. Make sure all ingredients are at room temperature.

Warm the coconut milk. Mix eggs and sugar with immersion blender, slowly add the melted butter to emulsify, set aside. Combine and mix well, yuca, coconut flour and warm coconut milk, add egg mixture slowly and emulsify with the immersion blender. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes until the cake is nice and golden brown.