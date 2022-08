Ian Mattingly, president of LUMA Residential, shares a renter forecast.

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts.

If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are.

Ian Mattingly, president of LUMA Residential, shares a renter forecast for the area.