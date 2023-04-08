Relationships and Social Media: Connecting Online & Offline

DALLAS — Relationships in the digital age can be tricky – From constantly checking our phones to dissecting every post, social media has become a third wheel in many relationships. So it was interesting for a new study to confirm that couples who share their lovey-dovey selfies on social media more often are likely to be unhappier in real life, 128% unhappier to be exact.



How do you keep your love life thriving both online and offline? Coach Tre shared a few tips to help us navigate the slippery social media slope.