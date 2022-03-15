Reasons behind the rise in gas prices

Tips to save on Fuel:
- Slow down and drive the speed limit.
- Avoid "jackrabbit" starts and hard accelerations.
- Use cruise control on the highway, however, never use cruise control on slippery roads
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It's unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer's recommendations.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level