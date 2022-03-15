Reasons behind the rise in gas prices

Record-breaking prices have a lot of you wondering, what's really behind these increases? We had to bring in an expert to break it down.

Tips to save on Fuel:

- Slow down and drive the speed limit.

- Avoid "jackrabbit" starts and hard accelerations.

- Use cruise control on the highway, however, never use cruise control on slippery roads

- Minimize your use of air conditioning.

- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It's unnecessary and wastes fuel.

- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer's recommendations.