Pet rescue organizations throughout Texas spend their time saving furry friends. It's those efforts that have grabbed the attention of the Puppy Food Bank – The virtual non-profit is on a special mission to help them take care of the pets they take in.
Actor John O’ 'Hurley is their official ambassador and joined us to share more about what you can do. For more information, visit PuppyFoodBank.org.
Puppy Food Bank: Serving Texas Pet Rescues
