Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Man faces aggravated kidnapping charge after multiple attempts reported across Denton County, police say
Coronavirus in North Texas: 3 things to know for Monday, April 5, 2021
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
We need rain, but the chances don't look great
Warm and mainly dry this week
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Hours before Rangers home opener, Gov. Abbott says he won't throw out first pitch, Texas won't try to host any MLB events
Baylor faces Gonzaga in NCAA Men's Championship
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Live: Minneapolis police chief takes stand in Derek Chauvin trial
Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US starting in July
Norwegian Cruise Line to require COVID-19 vaccine for passengers, crew
Cruising for Fourth of July? Norwegian asks CDC to allow US trips
Norwegian wants to resume US cruises starting July 4
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
70°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Education
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
POWER SWABS
Whiten Your Teeth in Five Minutes
POWERSWABS.COM
800.708.5112
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow