This segment is sponsored by Advanced Nerve and Health Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

If you suffer from both diabetes and peripheral neuropathy. Your balance, sleep, and quality of life can suffer.

Many people believe nothing can be done, but Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center says think again.

He's an author, speaker and has won awards for his neuropathy work. Dr. Thai shares what you can do if you have neuropathy.