x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Good Morning Texas

Peripheral neuropathy treatment for you

This segment is sponsored by Advanced Nerve and Health Center.

More Videos

Ninfa Brown knows what it's like to live with neuropathy. She lived with pain and burning for years. Luckily for her and others, she is being treated using Dr. Bao Thai's NRM process.

For more information, call 214.531.6602 or go to FixtheNerve.com

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out