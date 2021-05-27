Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
Rooted: 3 men share their experiences with hair discrimination in the workplace
Man accused of shooting 3 Flower Mound police officers surrenders after 10-hour long standoff
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Dry today, but storm chances return later this evening.
Morning Weather Update
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Mickelson stays committed to Colonial and makes memories for his Pro-Am partners
Japan Doctors Union: Tokyo Olympics could spread COVID variants
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden
Republican senators offer $928B infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
GOP senators counter Biden's infrastructure plan with $928B offer
GOP senators unveil infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Republicans set to block Jan. 6 Capitol riot commission, stoking filibuster fight
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
78°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
AAPI Heritage Month
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
Patio Paradise: El Arroyo
El Arroyo
Submit your favorite patio @wfaagmt
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow