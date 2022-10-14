x
Good Morning Texas

Pasos for Oak Cliff – With students every step of the way

If you want to step up and show your support, head over to the Pasos Con event at four corners brewery happening Friday October 28th starting at 6 p.m.

According to the United way of Texas, half of households in Dallas are unable to afford basic needs.
Our next guests noticed the urgent need in their area and knew they needed to step up. That's when Pasos for Oak Cliff was born.

Self-proclaimed sneaker heads and co-founders Jesse Acosta and Alejandra Zendejas chat with Hannah about their work.

You can expect a sneaker and vintage market with live performances, food, costume contest, and giveaways. Plus, 100% of the proceeds benefit Pasos' efforts.

For more information, go to PasosForOC.org.

