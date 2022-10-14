Pasos for Oak Cliff – With students every step of the way

According to the United way of Texas, half of households in Dallas are unable to afford basic needs.
Our next guests noticed the urgent need in their area and knew they needed to step up. That's when Pasos for Oak Cliff was born.
Self-proclaimed sneaker heads and co-founders Jesse Acosta and Alejandra Zendejas chat with Hannah about their work.
You can expect a sneaker and vintage market with live performances, food, costume contest, and giveaways. Plus, 100% of the proceeds benefit Pasos' efforts.
For more information, go to PasosForOC.org.