Overcoming Hurdles – Survivor’s Ball

The Survivor’s Ball will take place at the Sheraton downtown Dallas located at 400 N. Olive St. this Saturday at 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

According to the national domestic violence hotline, an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S. That is more than 12 million individuals a year.

Our next guest was once part of that staggering statistic. After years of hardships and tribulations, she knew she wanted to turn her tragedy into triumph and start celebrating survivors who were once like her.

That's how Survivor’s Ball was born.