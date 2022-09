The non-profit addresses the critical need for decent clothing while providing a sense of dignity and hope for men emerging from incarceration.

When a man is released from a Texas prison, he is given four items: a used pair pants, a used shirt, $50 and a bus ticket. He then faces the often-overwhelming challenges of living outside prison walls.

A local nonprofit was formed to alleviate these challenges– "One Man's Treasure” addresses the critical need for decent clothing while providing a sense of dignity and hope for men emerging from incarceration.