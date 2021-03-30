Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Texas
Nation World
Politics
Money
Investigations
WFAA Originals
Reasons to Smile
Good Morning Texas
Features
Latest News Stories
5-year-old child accidentally drowns in neighbor's pool, Cedar Hill police say
State of Texas to offer rapid COVID-19 testing program for youth summer camps
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Closings & Delays
School/Business Login
Weatherminds
Traffic
Gas Prices
Latest Weather Stories
Female pilot braves weather to make history
Storm Chances Tonight and Much Cooler Wednesday
Sports
Back
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
College
High School
Scholar Athlete
The Game Plan
Latest Sports Stories
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he would prefer 17-game schedule over preseason
NFL moves to 17-game regular season, 2022 Super Bowl pushed back a week
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Station Tours Request
RSS Feeds
Latest News Stories
Live: Firefighter who called 911 on officers to take stand in Derek Chauvin trial
Video shows vicious attack of Asian American woman in NYC
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Dallas, TX »
78°
Dallas, TX »
Weather
Closings
Radar
COVID-19 vaccines
Vote Now
Right on the Money
Coronavirus
Inside Texas Politics
Verify
La Vida
Wednesday's Child
Family First
Education
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com
Good Morning Texas
Nourishing North Texas Telethon
Nourishing North Texas Telethon
ntfb.org/meals
WFAA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow